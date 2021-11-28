$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $932.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $92.31 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $433,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,764 shares of company stock worth $675,107 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

