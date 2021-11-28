Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

SIFY opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

