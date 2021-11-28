Gateley (LON:GTLY) Receives Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of Gateley stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.77) on Wednesday. Gateley has a 52-week low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 262 ($3.42). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 234.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 218.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £251.30 million and a P/E ratio of 19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In other news, insider Rod Waldie sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £231,000 ($301,802.98).

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

