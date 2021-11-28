Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) PT Raised to GBX 1,325

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its price objective upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,325 ($17.31) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,321.67 ($17.27).

Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 1,164 ($15.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,302.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,260.34.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

