Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 185 ($2.42).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hochschild Mining to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 198 ($2.59).

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 132.10 ($1.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of £678.83 million and a PE ratio of 17.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 145.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.10. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

