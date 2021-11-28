Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Down to $8.13

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.13, but opened at $7.47. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 24,584 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on HYZN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $853,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $9,411,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

