Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Downgraded to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HCHDF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Hochschild Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hochschild Mining from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HCHDF stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.77.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

