KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

KBCSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KBC Group from €81.00 ($92.05) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KBC Group to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €76.00 ($86.36) to €79.00 ($89.77) in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KBC Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on KBC Group from €79.00 ($89.77) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on KBC Group from €60.00 ($68.18) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.29.

KBCSY opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $49.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $2.0145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. KBC Group’s payout ratio is 64.46%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

