Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.40.

LRCDF opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

