Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IFSPF. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC downgraded shares of Interfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of IFSPF stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. Interfor has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

