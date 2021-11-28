Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Shares Gap Down to $83.17

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $83.17, but opened at $75.86. Denbury shares last traded at $75.70, with a volume of 1,966 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 3.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average is $71.18.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denbury by 539.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after buying an additional 3,933,584 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Denbury by 206.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,591,000 after buying an additional 2,505,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Denbury by 244.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after buying an additional 2,366,171 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in Denbury in the second quarter worth about $139,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Denbury by 178.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,748,000 after buying an additional 1,325,362 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

