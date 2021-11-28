Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Down to $3.23

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $2.90. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 1,011 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTL. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

