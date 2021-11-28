Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Gap Up to $138.76

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $138.76, but opened at $142.87. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF shares last traded at $141.13, with a volume of 34 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDV. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

