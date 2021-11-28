Analyzing First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) & QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

First National has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First National and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 25.79% 12.04% 1.04% QCR 29.33% 14.78% 1.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First National and QCR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $41.08 million 3.48 $8.86 million $2.22 10.34 QCR $312.17 million 2.76 $60.58 million $5.64 9.79

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than First National. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of QCR shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of First National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of QCR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. First National pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QCR pays out 4.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First National has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First National and QCR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 1 0 0 2.00 QCR 0 0 1 0 3.00

First National currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.13%. QCR has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.57%. Given First National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First National is more favorable than QCR.

Summary

QCR beats First National on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co., Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co., Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co. The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services. The All Other segment includes the operations of all other consolidated subsidiaries and defined operating segments that fall below the segment reporting thresholds. The company was founded by Douglas M. Hultquist and Michael A. Bauer in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, IL.

