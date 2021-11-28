Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $11.79

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $10.88. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 2,313 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
