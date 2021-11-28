Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $11.79

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $10.88. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 2,313 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 530,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 88,362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,233 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

