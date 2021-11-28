Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Update

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nanobiotix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Nanobiotix stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Nanobiotix has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

