Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Down 65.6% in November

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the October 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,057,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IFXY opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Infrax Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Infrax Systems, Inc engages in the provision of interrelated operational management, communications, and energy grid related products and services. Its product portfolios include Network Transport and Management, Secure Intelligent Devices, Threat Detection, and Grid Optimization. The company was founded by John Marshall Batton, Jeffrey A.

