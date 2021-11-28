Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Short Interest Update

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TLGHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Telenet Group stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

