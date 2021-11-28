$11.04 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to post sales of $11.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.02 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $7.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $36.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.49 billion to $36.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.26 billion to $44.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.58 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.64.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

