American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to post $9.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.21 billion and the lowest is $9.02 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $4.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $29.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.47 billion to $29.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $43.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.78 billion to $45.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,013 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.68. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

