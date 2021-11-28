Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCGLY. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($20.45) to €28.00 ($31.82) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €23.00 ($26.14) to €25.00 ($28.41) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($30.68) to €30.00 ($34.09) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.55.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

