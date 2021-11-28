Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SEPJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectris currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SEPJF stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. Spectris has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $55.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

