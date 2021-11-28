Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trend Micro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trend Micro from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. Trend Micro has a 1 year low of $46.39 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

