SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SSPPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SSP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group has a consensus rating of Buy.

SSPPF opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

