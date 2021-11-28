KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KDDIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KDDI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KDDIY stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -0.01. KDDI has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

