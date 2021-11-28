Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth about $431,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 45,264 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth about $229,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

