SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSPG. Citigroup raised their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 216.10 ($2.82) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 264.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 275.58. The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 213.70 ($2.79) and a one year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

