Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ideagen from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Ideagen alerts:

Ideagen stock opened at GBX 249 ($3.25) on Friday. Ideagen has a 1-year low of GBX 203 ($2.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of £635.82 million and a PE ratio of 830.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 297.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 283.73.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.