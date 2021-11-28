Prysmian’s (PRYMY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PRYMY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prysmian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.12.

PRYMY opened at $18.67 on Friday. Prysmian has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $19.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

