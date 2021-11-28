South32’s (SOUHY) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

South32 stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. South32 has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

