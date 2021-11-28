Short Interest in Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Increases By 22,900.0%

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 22,900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Vaso stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 3.15. Vaso has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.18.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

