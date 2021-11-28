Investors Buy High Volume of Sabre Call Options (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 60,015 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 531% compared to the average volume of 9,514 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.00. Sabre has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $294,826 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 25.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sabre by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 228,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 123,950 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

SABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

