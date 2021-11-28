Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to report $14.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.10 million and the highest is $16.79 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $54.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $57.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $78.00 million, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $110.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $590.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.