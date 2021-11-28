Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to report $14.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.10 million and the highest is $16.79 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $18.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $54.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $57.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $78.00 million, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $110.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Theravance Biopharma.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $590.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74.
About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
Further Reading: What is Depreciation?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.