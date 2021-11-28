PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Short Interest Up 10,700.0% in November

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 10,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of PAO Severstal stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. PAO Severstal has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51.

PAO Severstal Company Profile

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

