British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.02

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.02 and last traded at $34.09, with a volume of 22539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 553.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 633,039 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after purchasing an additional 757,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 427.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 60,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 49,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

