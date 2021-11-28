British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.02

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.02 and last traded at $34.09, with a volume of 22539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.
About British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
