Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Up to $16.39

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.39, but opened at $16.95. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 2,672 shares.
A number of brokerages recently commented on DVAX. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.
In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $309,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $766,310. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
