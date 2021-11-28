Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Up to $16.39

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.39, but opened at $16.95. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 2,672 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVAX. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $309,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $766,310. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

