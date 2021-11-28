Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Up to $273.39

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $273.39, but opened at $297.32. Moderna shares last traded at $320.69, with a volume of 259,016 shares.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

Get Moderna alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total value of $5,533,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $2,457,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 436,250 shares of company stock worth $150,301,175. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.