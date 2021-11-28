Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Up to $273.39

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $273.39, but opened at $297.32. Moderna shares last traded at $320.69, with a volume of 259,016 shares.
MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.
The stock has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.32.
In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total value of $5,533,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $2,457,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 436,250 shares of company stock worth $150,301,175. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
