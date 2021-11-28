FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OPFI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

OPFI opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. FG New America Acquisition has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $131,000.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

