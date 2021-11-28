Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.19

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 64148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVE. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

