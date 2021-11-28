Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $71.90

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.90, but opened at $75.76. Zai Lab shares last traded at $76.28, with a volume of 281 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.45.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.62.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. On average, research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 24,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $3,501,990.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,410,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,168,110. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 13.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 37.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.