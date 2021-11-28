Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BKNIY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.26.

BKNIY stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2154 per share. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

