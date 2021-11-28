Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AIXXF stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. Aixtron has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

