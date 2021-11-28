Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AIXXF stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. Aixtron has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $31.17.
Aixtron Company Profile
See Also: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.