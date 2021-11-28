Electrocomponents’ (EENEF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EENEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS:EENEF opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

