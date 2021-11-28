Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFRUY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of CFRUY opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.