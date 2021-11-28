LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €161.60 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.60 ($183.64) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LEG. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($147.73) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($173.86) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €144.15 ($163.80).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG opened at €124.35 ($141.31) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €128.02 and its 200-day moving average is €127.18. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($111.93).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.