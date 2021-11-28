Nord/LB Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3)

Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DRW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €88.70 ($100.80) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €81.24 ($92.32).

DRW3 stock opened at €58.85 ($66.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $597.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.55 ($63.13) and a 12-month high of €82.70 ($93.98). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €69.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €73.35.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

