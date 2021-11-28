alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €19.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AOX. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €17.72 ($20.13).

Shares of AOX stock opened at €19.50 ($22.16) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.34) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

