JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers AO World (LON:AO) Price Target to GBX 125

AO World (LON:AO) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of LON:AO opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 210.22. AO World has a 52 week low of GBX 121.50 ($1.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 444.50 ($5.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £527.48 million and a P/E ratio of 29.73.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

