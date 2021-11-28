OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.04.

OGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.18. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $6.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 24.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at $1,245,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in OrganiGram by 52.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 394,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 135,282 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in OrganiGram by 44.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in OrganiGram by 931.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 404,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.