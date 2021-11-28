Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,009.50.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

